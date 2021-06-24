Teen hurt after apparent accidental shooting in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager was flown to the hospital after an apparent accidental shooting in Christian County, Kentucky.

According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are on the scene of a home in the 100 block of Plum Street. That’s where deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Thursday about a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

The teen was airlifted to a hospital where he’s being treated for critical injuries. Detectives said the shooting appeared to be accidental at this time.