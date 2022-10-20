CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault are just some of the charges a teenager is facing after walking away from a Nashville Department of Children’s Services facility back in January.

According to investigators, on Jan. 18, after escaping from a DCS facility in Nashville, Bryan Reid — just a couple of months shy of his 18th birthday — and a 15-year-old reportedly carjacked a mother in Cheatham County, stealing her Honda with a 4-year-old in the backseat.

Video obtained by News 2 documents much of the crime spree, which included the teens running away from Pleasant View police; smashing one of the police cars; and leading law enforcement on a short, high-speed chase.

When the teens missed a turn, they crashed and were quickly taken into custody.

On the body camera footage, you can hear one of the Cheatham County deputies talking to the 15-year-old:

Deputy: So y’all are one of the three that ran away from up there? Teen: Yes sir. Deputy: Gotcha. So what are you thinking coming down here and stealing a car with a kid in it? Dude, that’s just being dumb.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a Cheatham County judge signed off on an order to transfer Reid, now 18 years old, to Circuit Court to be tried as an adult. The transfer to adult court was confirmed in an order stamped the following day.

According to the paperwork, Reid has a prior delinquency record and received treatment in the past, but “the child is beyond rehabilitation under the juvenile justice system.” In addition, the offense was “alleged to have been committed in an aggressive manner,” court documents said.

News 2 requested an interview with Reid, who is in the Cheatham County Jail under a $100,000 bond, but has not heard back.

He is now charged with 14 serious crimes, including aggravated assault, carjacking, reckless endangerment, aggravated kidnapping, theft over $10,000, and vandalism.

News 2 tried to get comments from law enforcement, the district attorney, and the carjacked mother who was hurt in the crime spree. However, all of them declined.

Reid is back in court on Nov. 7.