CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen drowned near the Sycamore Creek Recreation Area in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.

Authorities on scene tell News 2 a 17-year-old boy was swimming with some friends Saturday afternoon when he jumped off a bridge.

He came up and struggled for just a short amount of time and then went under. His body was found about an hour later.

No other information was released.