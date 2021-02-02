Teen driver killed, 2 others injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old driver was killed in a head-on crash that also injured two other people in Smith County Monday night.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jonathan Tyree, a Carthage man, was driving along Lebanon Highway around 5:30 p.m., when his van crossed the center line, colliding with a pick-up truck.

Tyree died as a result of the crash, according to investigators.

Troopers said the driver of the pick-up truck and his passenger were injured, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by Tennessee Highway Patrol.