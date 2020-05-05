Teen dies in Nashville shooting, police search for gunman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for the person who shot and killed a teen in Nashville on Monday night.

Police said 19-year-old Jevon Battle was shot and killed around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 16th Avenue North & Century Street.

Detectives said Battle was visiting his cousins’ home on 17th Avenue North at the time. Battle and a cousin spoke of heading to a nearby market. Police said Battle then said he was going to buy some marijuana before going to the market. A short time after Battle left the home, gunshots were heard. Police said Battle was found lying in the street and had been shot.

Detectives are investigating and looking for the person responsible. Anyone with more information about the murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

