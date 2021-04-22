Teen dies after shooting at home in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed at a home in Bordeaux Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a report of at least one gunshot fired at a residence on Clarksville Pike near Courtney Avenue.

Police said they determined several teenagers were inside of the home, when someone fired a gun, striking one of them.

The 19-year-old victim died as a result of the injuries, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released, including whether the shooter is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.