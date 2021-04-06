Teen dies after head-on crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old woman has died after a head-on crash in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The crash, which involved a car and an SUV, was reported around 7:15 a.m. on Highway 70 between Dowelltown and Liberty.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Cassie Maxwell was driving westbound on Highway 70, when she went around a curve, crossing into the continuous turn lane.

Maxwell then entered into the oncoming traffic lane and struck an SUV head-on with her car, according to a THP crash report.

Troopers said Maxwell, an 18-year-old woman from Alexandria, died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 24-year-old woman from Rock Island in Warren County, was injured in the collision, the crash report states. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.