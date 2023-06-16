PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a Wednesday night ATV crash in Portland that left a teenage girl dead and three other people, including two minors, injured.

According to the Portland Police Department, officers — along with members of the Portland Fire Department and Sumner County Emergency Medical Services — responded to N. Harris Road and Evergreen Street at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 for a report of a vehicle crash.

Officials said an ATV carrying three people collided with a van, adding that the ATV’s brakes weren’t functioning at the time of the incident.

The boy who was driving the ATV, along with the girl and the woman who were passengers, were brought to Nashville hospitals, authorities said.

Even though the boy and the girl were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the woman — identified by police as 18-year-old Cecilia Carter of Portland — died during the early morning hours on Friday, June 16, from her injuries.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Meanwhile, one person inside the van reportedly received a minor injury, but the vehicle’s other occupants weren’t hurt.

No additional details have been shared about the ongoing investigation into this deadly ATV crash.