ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager is facing serious injuries following a drive-by shooting that occurred in Antioch late Tuesday night.
Officials say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike.
According to Metro police, a teenager was injured in the drive-by shooting and suffered from critical injuries. The victim’s current condition remains unknown at this time.
Officials say a suspect is not in custody and the description of a potential suspect was not provided.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.