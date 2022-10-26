ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager is facing serious injuries following a drive-by shooting that occurred in Antioch late Tuesday night.

Officials say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

According to Metro police, a teenager was injured in the drive-by shooting and suffered from critical injuries. The victim’s current condition remains unknown at this time.

Officials say a suspect is not in custody and the description of a potential suspect was not provided.

No other information was immediately released.