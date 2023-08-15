LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the second time in two weeks, authorities worked a firecrackers incident at Lebanon High School.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said School Resource Officers heard what sounded like firecrackers ricocheting through the hall and men’s restroom. When SROs went into the restroom, they noticed a smell commonly associated with firecrackers and also found pieces of firecracker wrapping paper on the floor.

A male student was seen on school security cameras exiting the restroom area during the incident, but denied being involved, according to investigators.

Lebanon firecracker (Source: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office) Wilson County K-9 Blaze (Source: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said K-9 Blaze was called in to investigate and sniffed out a firecracker hidden in the student’s backpack.

The student was issued a juvenile citation for unlawful acts in the sale and handling of fireworks and disorderly conduct.