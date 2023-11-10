VAN BUREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than two weeks after a deadly crash in Van Buren County, the District Attorney’s Office announced that the teenager believed to be responsible has been charged with multiple offenses.

Cory Eugene Nash, 18, was charged with reckless vehicular homicide, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest (risk of death to others), and driving under the influence, according to Chris Stanford, District Attorney General for the 31st Judicial District.

Stanford said Van Buren County deputies first encountered Nash on Oct. 23, when they spotted him traveling at “an extremely high rate of speed” in a black Camaro on State Route 111 near Charcoal Road. Authorities reportedly tried to catch up with Nash, but they were not successful.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Nash continued to travel at “reckless speeds” through Van Buren County while passing over drivers and driving on the wrong side of State Route 111.

Nash nearly struck a school bus near mile marker 16 before ultimately crashing into a Ford Fusion driven by 24-year-old Tristan Carter of Georgia. Responding officers quickly determined that Carter had died from the crash, Stanford said.

Meanwhile, a Tennessee Highway Patrolman who was observing Nash noted that he had “pale skin and constricted pupils while acting sedated immediately following the collision,” the District Attorney’s Office reported. He was then taken to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment.

As a result of the investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and District Attorney’s Office, Nash was officially charged on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

In a statement released on Friday, Nov. 10, Stanford expressed his gratitude for community safety partners and said the Van Buren Sheriff’s Department “handled themselves with the highest level of professionalism.” He also asked community members to keep the victim’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

“They have suffered a tremendous loss, and our law enforcement team stands ready to support them through the legal process and thereafter,” Stanford said. “Also, I ask that you respect the privacy of all involved in this tragic incident.”