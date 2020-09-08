Teen charged in death of Metro Officer John Anderson has been sentenced to six years incarceration, six years probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The teenager charged in the July 2019 death of Metro Police Officer John Anderson has been sentenced to six years in prison and six years on probation Tuesday in a Davidson County courtroom.

Newly obtained court documents show that Jayona Brown has been sentenced to six years for Count 1, four years for Count 2, two years for Count 3 – to run consecutive to each other and to Count 1. Count 4 is to be served concurrently. Count 1 is to be served in incarceration. Upon release Count 2 and 3 are to be served as suspended sentences on probation.

Count 1 – vehicular homicide, reckless conduct

Count 2 – aggravated assault, intentional/knowing with serious bodily injury

Count 3 – evading arrest by motor vehicle with risk of injury

Count 4 – driving while on a suspended driver license

Jayona Brown’s sentencing was delayed last month after Judge Steve Dozier received new information from the state regarding Brown’s past including school and juvenile court records that he needed more time to go through.

Brown also read an apology letter to officer Anderson’s family, but Anderson’s mother and aunt walked out of the courtroom as she began.

During the delayed sentencing, several victim impact statements were given from Officer John Anderson’s family; including his mother, Anderson’s girlfriend and the mother of his youngest child.

“I will always be changed and broken by the defendant’s purposeful, careless and negligent actions that killed my son,” Anderson’s mother Jennifer told the courtroom through tears.

“Your actions that night affected my son and I for the rest of our lives… It’s such a nightmare,” cried Kristen Buell, the mother of Anderson’s youngest child.

“I know that your family holidays, family trips, and their lives will never be the same. If I could redo that day all over again I would in a heartbeat. When this tragedy occurred I was a 17-year-old child looking to go out and have a good time. That night when I snuck out of my parents’ house my intention was to be with my friends for a few minutes and return home. Never did I imagine that I would be involved in a car crash that would take Mr. Anderson’s life,” Brown read in part.

Officer Anderson was responding to a call around 3 a.m. on July 4, 2019, when police said Jayona Brown ran a red light and slammed her vehicle into his patrol car. Anderson’s vehicle caught fire and the officer was killed. Brown was 17 at the time of the crash. Juvenile court had transferred the charges to adult court.



