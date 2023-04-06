HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old has been charged following an investigation into a threat against Henry County High School, officials announced Thursday.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report about a potential threat involving the high school on Thursday, April 6.

According to authorities, school resource officers had received information about a non-student making threats to cause violence at Henry County High by bringing a firearm to the school and harming specific people.

School officials reportedly enacted safety protocols while law enforcement started investigating the threat.

On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced John Carter King, 18, was charged with threats of mass violence on school property.

Authorities said Carter — whose bond was set at $15,000 — is set to appear in court on Tuesday, April 11.