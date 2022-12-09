MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen has been charged after threatening mass violence toward a school in McMinnville.

The McMinnville Police Department said on Monday, officers received information of a possible threat of mass violence at Boyd Christian School located on Morrison Street. Officers investigated and determined a 16-year-old boy was responsible for the threat. The teen lives in White County, but was reportedly a student at Boyd Christian School.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the school and determined the threat was credible. However, the teen did not have the means to carry out the threat at that time, according to police.

The teen has since been charged with threat of mass violence at a school and filing a false report. He is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.