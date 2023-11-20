DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was arrested in connection to what police are calling a “street racing takeover” that occurred in Donelson over the weekend.

Metro police were sent the intersection of McGavock Pike and Century Boulevard at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 to respond to the event.

Authorities reported that upon arrival officers observed over 50 people engaging in the takeover with multiple vehicles performing donuts and closing the intersection.

According to an arrest report, officers initiated a traffic stop on a white Dodge Charger after four individuals entered the vehicle that was facing the wrong way, blocking the intersection.

Metro police said the Charger did not stop for officers, and a passenger in the vehicle was seen firing multiple rounds from a handgun.

That’s when officers pursued the Charger, which eventually came to a stop in the 100 block of Donelson Pike.

An arrest report says a 19-year-old and three others were taken into custody. The 19-year-old was identified as the front seat passenger of the Charger.

While speaking with officers, the 19-year-old allegedly admitted that he entered the Charger when he saw police arrive and that he participated in the event.

Booking records show that the 19-year-old was charged with riot, which is a misdemeanor. He was released from Metro Jail a few hours after his arrest.