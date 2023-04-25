MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old was taken into custody over the weekend after police said he led Rutherford County deputies on a brief pursuit in a vehicle was stolen from Nashville.

On Saturday, Metro police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Hobson Pike to respond to a report of a vehicle theft. Officials said a woman was inside the vehicle asleep with the doors unlocked.

At the scene, the woman told officers that six unknown individuals approached her vehicle and pointed long guns at her when she woke up.

Metro police reported the woman said one of the suspects left in her vehicle, which was a rental out of Murfreesboro, and the other suspects left in two other vehicles.

On Sunday, deputies in Rutherford County located the stolen 2023 Toyota Corolla. Deputies received information the Toyota was stolen during an armed carjacking in Nashville and the suspects were allegedly armed with handguns and a semi-automatic rifle.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the 16-year-old driver fled and crashed into another vehicle.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old was traveling on Cason Trial when he ran a stop sign and crashed into the rear of another vehicle. The Toyota came to a final rest in the middle lane of Cason Trail.

Officials said the other vehicle came to a final rest in the driveway of a nearby home, causing damage to the lawn.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash scene at Cason Trail and St. Andrews Drive. No injuries were reported.

Deputies said the juvenile ran from the scene but was later apprehended and charged with evading arrest and theft of property.

No other information was was provided. The identity of the juvenile has not been released.