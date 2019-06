NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old has pleaded guilty to murdering his own father.

Michael Goff, 16, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Juvenile Court.

Goff’s father, Michael Goff Jr., was reported missing in May 2018. His remains were later found stuffed inside a duffel bag near Percy Priest Lake.

Just 14-years-old at the time of the murder, the younger Goff was arrested after being interviewed by Metro police.

He will now be placed in the custody of DCS.