KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old boy accused of stealing two cars and assaulting and robbing a man with a pistol was arrested in Kingston Springs thanks to license plate recognition (LPR) cameras.

“A male subject called 911 and reported he had been robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by a 17-year-old male he knew. He identified the suspect,” Sgt. Jeremy Vaughan of the Kingston Springs Police Department said.

Officers were notified of the crime thanks to the victim’s 911 call, and also with the help of an LPR hit on the white Honda stolen the night before out of Bellevue.

“Officers gave chase and, with the way he was erratically driving, officers discontinued the pursuit,” Vaughan said.

On Sunday, another LPR camera spotted a red 2015 Toyota RAV4 reportedly stolen out of West Nashville, with the 17-year-old armed robbery suspect reportedly behind the wheel.

Kingston Springs handgun (Source: Kingston Springs Police Department) Stolen Toyota Rav4 (Source: Kingston Springs Police Department) Stolen white Honda (Source: Kingston Springs Police Department)

Police again initiated a pursuit, and again the young man began driving wildly.

“He said he had been smoking meth the past three days and was just desperate,” Vaughan said.

The officer lost the vehicle until a driver who was almost hit pointed officers in the right direction.

“Passing motorist who saw the pursuit stopped our officers and pointed them in the right direction, said, ‘He went this way and ran me off the road,'” Vaughan said.

The 17-year-old finally surrendered, but not before police said he tossed a handgun out the window.

Police said this was a great combination of officers, residents, and LPR cameras all working together.

The 17-year-old is behind bars in a Williamson County juvenile facility and is charged with armed robbery, stealing a couple of cars, and evading arrest.

Kingston Springs police previously told News 2 the seven LPR cameras cost the city approximately $20,000.