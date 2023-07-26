HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville teen is back behind bars after dozens of car thefts and vehicle burglaries across Middle Tennessee.

Davon Harney, 19, was arrested this past April for his alleged involvement in a car theft ring where vehicles were stolen in Hendersonville, Spring Hill, White House, Gallatin, Clarksville, and Nashville.

“This particular investigation, which started in January, we had pretty much the whole division working on it,” Det. Sgt. Christopher Gagnon with Hendersonville Police said.

Hendersonville officers began their investigation at the beginning of the year when the group of criminals used a stolen car to steal two additional cars and burglarize 20 vehicles.

Within the same month, Hendersonville investigators identified Harney as one of the suspects and linked him to multiple other car burglaries and two vehicle thefts in White House, a stolen Dodge Challenger and multiple car break-ins in Clarksville, more car burglaries in Murfreesboro, and a stolen vehicle in Spring Hill.

“From what we gathered, it looks like they’re getting key fobs, so the big thing with the victims in these cases is it’s hard for them to even protect against it unless they keep [their car] inside a garage,” Gagnon said.

Harney was taken into custody in April with the help of Clarksville police; however, Gagnon told News 2 when a judge lowered Harney’s bond 15 days after his arrest, he was back out on the streets committing the same crimes.

“It’s super frustrating whenever you have a series of multiple incidents that occur spanning over multiple jurisdictions that unfortunately lead us into a position where six months later we’re trying to put hands on the same person we’ve already dealt with doing the same thing in the exact same jurisdictions he was breaking the law in before,” Gagnon said.

Davon Harney was arrested for similar crimes in April

While Harney was out on bond, police said the alleged crime syndicate used a stolen Ford Escape to steal a Dodge Challenger and break into a car in Hendersonville in June before allegedly stealing another Dodge Challenger and burglarizing multiple cars in Murfreesboro.

Gagnon believes the group began stealing muscle cars during the second round of thefts to ride around in and “feel bougie,” but the vehicles posed a new danger.

“You get in these high-powered cars, and police try to stop them, take them down; now you’ve got somebody going well into the 100s, and they are a danger to everybody that’s on the road,” Gagnon said.

Harney was arrested again by Metro Police on June 27 for possession of a stolen vehicle, evading officers, and driving on a suspended license in a stolen blue Honda that sped off from Murfreesboro police a couple days prior, according to Hendersonville officers.

They said they recovered a stolen Challenger with fake temporary tags before issuing a warrant on Harney for theft over $60,000. Officers served Harney on July 25, and more charges are pending in other jurisdictions, Gagnon said.

Harney is being held at the Correctional Development Center in Nashville.