MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Green Hill High School is announcing a teacher shortage that is forcing them to not teach physics.

This is the message the school sent to families.

“Parents & Students,

You are receiving this email as notification that we will be unable to offer Physics courses in the upcoming school year. We have searched for a replacement Physics teacher throughout the summer and have come up empty. At this time it is prudent to make an adjustment in order to ensure students have 8 class options and to provide a little time to staff an alternate position.

Options for AP Physics I Students:

This is a program offered through the state of TN where they take the course online with a virtual teacher. The Niswonger Association pays all testing fees. This class would be scheduled during the school day and the student would be provided a space and supervision for this independent study.

There are limited openings in AP Environmental Science, AP Chemistry, & AP Biology. If you are interested in an AP science course, you can request to enroll in one of these courses. Students can request an alternate academic elective or an elective in their CTE pathway. Please request up to three courses and your counselor will schedule the elective that fits best into your schedule. Students who are taking AP Physics I to substitute for a 4th math class will need to choose from one of the following senior math course: H Pre-Cal, AP Statistics, AP Calculus AB and/or BC, or Applied Math.

Options for AP Physics II Students:

There are limited openings in AP Environmental Science, AP Chemistry, & AP Biology. If your student is interested in an AP science course, they can request to enroll in one of these courses. Students can request an alternate academic elective or an elective in their CTE pathway. Please request up to three courses and your counselor will schedule the elective that fits best into your schedule.

Options for H Physics Students:

Students who are taking H Physics to substitute for a 4th math class will need to choose from one of the following senior math course: H Pre-Cal, AP Calculus AB and/or BC, AP Statistics, or Applied Math. Students who are taking H Physics instead of a Chemistry course will need to choose a Chemistry or H Chemistry class. There are limited openings in AP Environmental Science, AP Chemistry, & AP Biology. If you are interested in an AP science course, you can request to enroll in one of these courses. Students can request an alternate academic elective or an elective in their CTE pathway. If you choose this option, please request up to three courses from the GHHS Program of Studies and your counselor will schedule the elective that fits best into your schedule.

Several parents are upset about the decision, but understand that districts across the country are facing a teacher shortage.

“I think it’s very unfortunate,” parent David Weiss said. “Trying to prep kids to go to college and give them an opportunity to take college level subjects.”

David Weiss is a proud Wilson County School parent, who has one daughter at Green Hill High School and another who already matriculated another high school. He supports his daughters’ schools and believes they have provided an excellent education.

The district has offered alternative classes for students and continues to look for a physics teacher.