NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Although considered one of the more noble professions, teachers in Tennessee are paid only slightly more compared to other industries. This, according to an analysis of teacher salaries across the country from Business.org, which ranked Tennessee 39th for the rate of teacher pay.
According to Business.org, the average salary for Tennessee teachers in the 2020-2021 school year was $52,380. This figure ranked 6.2% higher than the average salary across other industries, which was $49,330.
Tennessee ranked higher than Arizona, Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Indiana, New Hampshire and New Mexico for its teacher pay.
How does your district line up?
- Bedford County Schools – $42,119 – $74,421
- Cannon County Schools – $38,000 – $60,031
- Cheatham County Schools – $42,500 – $66,200
- Clarksville-Montgomery Schools – $41,961 – $80,173
- Coffee County Schools – $42,454 – $71,240
- DeKalb County Schools – $47,024 – $68,896
- Dickson County Schools – $41,544 – $66,840
- Fayetteville City Schools – $43,215 – $72,840
- Franklin County Schools – $40,600 – $67,847
- Franklin Special School District – $45,302 – $87,681
- Giles County Schools – $40,040 – $54,080
- Hickman County Schools – $40,000 – $67,600
- Lawrence County Schools – $39,040 – $65,391
- Lebanon Special School District – $48,507 – $79,390
- Lewis County Schools – $42,205 – $69,365
- Lincoln County Schools – $39,100 – $72,750
- Macon County Schools – $38,342 – $83,403
- Manchester City Schools – $42,634 – $70,474
- Marshall County Schools – $40,497 – $65,207
- Maury County Schools – $42,130 – $78,519
- Metro Nashville Public Schools – $46,271 – $82,305.27 (10-month/201-day employees); $47,422.02 – $84,352.66 (10-month/206-day employees); $49,724.06 – $88,447.45 (11-month/216-day employees); $50,875.08 – $90,494.85 (11-month/221-day employees); $55479.16-$98684.43 (11-month/241-day employees); $60,083.24-$106,874.01 (12-month/261-day employees)
- Moore County Schools – $40,866 – $72,923
- Murfreesboro City Schools – $43,435 – $81,578
- Overton County Schools – $40,000 – $65,015
- Putnam County Schools – $41,385.76 – $54,126.80
- Robertson County Schools – $44,136 – $66,660
- Rutherford County Schools – $44,930 – $81,249
- Stewart County Schools – $38,698 – $63,398
- Sumner County Schools – $44,100 – $77,306
- Trousdale County Schools – $39072 – $50452
- Tullahoma City Schools – $39,755 – $75,137
- Warren County Schools – $40,973 – $66,565
- White County Schools – $43,525 – $66,130
- Williamson County Schools – $45,000 – $78454
- Wilson County Schools – $41,600 – $91,520
Information for Benton, Clay, Decatur, Fentress, Jackson, Perry, Pickett, Smith, Van Buren and Wayne counties was not immediately available.