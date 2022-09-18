NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Although considered one of the more noble professions, teachers in Tennessee are paid only slightly more compared to other industries. This, according to an analysis of teacher salaries across the country from Business.org, which ranked Tennessee 39th for the rate of teacher pay.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Business.org, the average salary for Tennessee teachers in the 2020-2021 school year was $52,380. This figure ranked 6.2% higher than the average salary across other industries, which was $49,330.

Tennessee ranked higher than Arizona, Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Indiana, New Hampshire and New Mexico for its teacher pay.

How does your district line up?

Information for Benton, Clay, Decatur, Fentress, Jackson, Perry, Pickett, Smith, Van Buren and Wayne counties was not immediately available.