Teacher Killed In Crash Remembered For Service

Kimberly Scott was killed in a car crash on Tuesday. Volunteers with “All For Him” Ministry remember her volunteerism.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Rutherford County teacher killed in a head-on crash Tuesday was remembered for her volunteerism this weekend.

Kimberly Scott was a special education teacher and volunteer for “All For Him” ministry.

Scott would frequently serve on Sundays to dozens of local homeless at the hygiene table.

“It just gave her that one on one. And she wanted to make sure everyone had their socks and everybody just felt clean. It was more of just, I think it was the you matter piece that meant more to her than anything,” Ministry Organizer Heather Young said.

Scott was honored through a prayer before the weekly breakfast and a memorial was placed at the table in her memory.

“It’s just that disbelief of how someone could be here one second, and they’re gone the next second. And in a matter of seconds everybody’s life is different,” Young said.

The mission on Church Street in Nashville typically serves 200 homeless individuals each week with a meal, clothing and hygienic products.

But Scott would also offer special teaching to those that couldn’t read. Young said she plans to continue Scott’s legacy of literacy assistance for the homeless in her name.