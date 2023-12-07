CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) — A part-time teacher from Putnam County is facing multiple charges after drugs were found inside a car at a Cumberland County elementary school.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 alerted its handler from Interquest Canines — a service the Cumberland County Board of Education has used for several years to help detect drugs and guns — to a car in the parking lot of Pine View Elementary School.

School resource officers searched the vehicle and located “illegal drugs,” Cumberland County Schools announced. Authorities said the vehicle belonged to a part-time teacher.

According to officials, 31-year-old Angela Elizabeth Anderson, of Cookeville, has been arrested and charged with manufacture, delivery, or sale of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine); simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana); and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She has also been suspended without pay by the school system.

Anderson was reportedly taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where she is being held on a $7,000 bond pending a General Sessions Court date on Jan. 8, 2024.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case since Pine View Elementary School is a part of Cumberland County Schools, even though its mailing address is in Rockwood, which is located in Roane County.