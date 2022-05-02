NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Teacher Appreciation Week begins Monday, May 2, and ends on Friday, May 6.

To thank educators, many businesses are offering discounts and specials.

Adidas

A special program from Adidas is giving teachers an exclusive discount of 30%, both online and in-stores, and 20% off at factory outlets. To get the discount, educators must verify with ID.me.

Barnes & Noble

Teachers who sign up for the B&N Educators program can receive a number of discounts, including 20% off the publisher’s list price on all purchases for the classroom and discounts of up to 25% off the publisher’s list price during Educator Appreciation Days.

Belle Meade Historic Site & Winery

Belle Meade Winery is giving educators a 50% discount on tickets for a Mansion Tour or Journey to Jubilee Tour. The discount is not available with tickets purchased online. When buying tickets at the door, the purchaser must show their teacher ID to receive the discount! The offer is not valid with other discounts.

The special runs through August 31, 2022.

Gaylord Hotels

To say thank you to all the teachers and school personnel and the work they do, Gaylord Hotels is offering special Educator Appreciation rates across their locations. Click here for more information. You will need a photo ID showing proof of employment at an educational institution when you check-in.

ID.me

Browse nearly 500 online and in-store offers that automatically apply at checkout. Just click here.

Kroger

Educators get 10% off every Wednesday.

Michaels

Michaels offers teachers 15% off their entire purchase. Educators will need to complete the verification process through the Michaels Rewards program. For full details click here.

Nashville Sounds

On May 19, the Nashville Sounds are having Teacher Appreciation Night as they take on the Louisville Bats. Learn more here.

National Museum of African American Music

On Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, the National Museum of African American Music will have a special discounted rate for all Metro Nashville Public Schools teachers to tour the museum. The cost will be $11.50 with a valid MNPS photo ID.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is “Giving Joy” with a brand-new contest. The company will reward 100 teachers across the country with a cruise aboard the Norwegian Prima. The top 3 grand prize winners will also receive a $25,000 donation for their schools.

Now through June 3, Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging people to show their gratitude by nominating and voting for a deserving teacher.

Slim and Husky’s

Slim and Husky’s has a special deal this week for educators. You can get a Slim Signature Pizza (Cee No Green Signature excluded) and a fountain drink for $10. A valid work ID is required. One deal per customer and only available in-store.

The special offer runs through May 7, 2022.

Sonic

Sonic is giving away a free cheeseburger, with purchase during Teacher Appreciation Week. Every teacher or employee at a K-12 school or degree-granting university qualifies for the promotion. You’ll need to enroll in Sonic Teachers’ Circle in the Sonic app—a free awards program only available for educators.

The reward is valid one time May 3-17, 2022, for one free Sonic cheeseburger with any purchase online or in the Sonic app as a registered user.

The Nashville Shakespeare Festival

Middle Tennessee educators always receive free admission to the Summer Shakespeare Festival. Teachers will receive free stickers, posters, and a discount coupon on any NSF merchandise. This summer at oneC1TY Shakespeare’s CYMBELINE and August Wilson’s GEM OF THE OCEAN will be presented from August 18-September 11 and September 15-18 at Franklin’s Academy Park.

Those interested in bringing a group of students to the Summer Festival are asked to please contact NSF’s Education Director Katie Bruno at katie@nashvilleshakes.org.

The offer is valid through September 18, 2022.

Thistle Farms

Thistle Farms is offering 15% off any non-sale product at the Shop at Thistle Farms and online at ThistleFarms.org with code: educator15.

The offer is not valid at The Café at Thistle Farms and runs through December 31, 2022.

Turnip Green Creative Reuse

Turnip Green Creative Reuse’s mission is to foster creativity and sustainability through reuse and to celebrate teachers, artists, and students. Everything at TGCR is pay-what-you-can to be an accessible resource to all. Learn more here.

Yazoo Brewing Company

All MNPS employees can get 20% off at the Yazoo Taproom at 900 River Bluff Drive. Just show your valid ID for the discount.

Teacher Appreciation All Year

If you want to support Metro Nashville Public Schools outside of Teacher Appreciation Week, contact PENCIL for volunteer opportunities and to find more ways to get involved. Reach out to PENCIL at info@pencil615.org or click here.