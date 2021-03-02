TDOT working to repair potholes following winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is still working to fix potholes created by the winter storm late last month.

TDOT crews will be working in three counties beginning Tuesday.

In Humphreys County, one lane will be closed on Interstate 40 East at the Buffalo River Bridge. The lane closure begins at 8 a.m. and is expected to last through Friday.

In Sumner County, the eastbound lanes of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard between mile marker nine and 10 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

In Rutherford County, two lanes of I-24 West between Church Street and New Salem Highway will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TDOT doesn’t count the number of potholes patched, but they do track the amount of asphalt used to make repairs.

Last week, TDOT reported it used 148 tons of asphalt mix, which spokesperson Kathryn Schulte told News 2 is on the high side, and next week’s report is expected to be even higher.

TDOT said it is receiving 50 to 100 pothole reports a day from the public in Davidson County.

TDOT said if drivers hit a pothole and experience damage to their vehicle, they may submit a damage claim. Claims are investigated on a case-by-case basis through the Tennessee Department of Treasury. Examiners review the circumstances, the type and location of the pothole, determine if TDOT had been previously notified of the issue, and if crews had been given a reasonable amount of time to repair the pothole.

Click here to learn more. Click here to submit a pothole for maintenance.