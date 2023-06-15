MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is underway in Manchester.

More than 65,000 people are expected to descend upon on the farm. With many fans comes lots of traffic.

Luckily, TDOT is prepared for the traffic influx as the agency is working closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Manchester Police and Fire departments, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and Coffee County EMA to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible.

TDOT said the following steps will be implemented:

Efforts will be concentrated on keeping I-24 traffic flowing.

HELP trucks will be on-site patrolling the interstate and state routes throughout the festival region.

Exit 111 (SR-55) will be used as the main festival exit. Alternate exits will be used if congestion occurs on the interstate.

TDOT maintenance units will be posted throughout the festival region, and maintenance personnel will be on call all weekend

Variable message signs will be in place to warn drivers ahead of delays.

No construction-related lane closures on I-24 near the festival between 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, through 7 p.m. Monday, June 19.

Median crossovers will be guarded to prevent motorists from parking in the crossovers and blocking emergency vehicles.

Festival traffic will be kept in the right land and/or on the shoulder of the interstate, allowing through traffic to utilize the left travel lane unimpeded.

Emergency vehicles will use county roads that will be kept at low volume.

Temporary communication towers will be in place to improve emergency communications

“Our help trucks are going to be on-site on the interstate. So, I-24 and a lot of the state routes in the area throughout the entire festival region. They’re going to be equipped with things like extra gas if motorists get stranded. They’re essentially going to be patrolling and be on site to be available to assist motorists and clear any crashes on the interstate,” added Rae-Anne Bradley, Community Relations Officer for TDOT Region II.