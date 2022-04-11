NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday marks the start of Work Zone Awareness Week in Tennessee, and with pothole repairs on interstate projects ongoing, TDOT is using this week to urge drivers to use more caution on the roadways.

Law enforcement agencies noticed an increase in reckless driving when the pandemic began in 2020 and it appears that the trend is continuing. According to TDOT in 2021, more than 4,000 crashes happened in work zones on Tennessee roads, that number went up from 2020 when there were 3,700 crashes that occurred in work zones.

In November of 2021, at least two TDOT workers were hit by speeding cars on the interstate in just a 48-hour time span. TDOT currently has a display up on Interstate 65 warning drivers about workers’ deaths to remind them to drive carefully.

Source: WKRN

According to TDOT, 112 TDOT workers have been killed on the job since 1948.

Tennessee drivers can face a fine of up to $500 and a possible 30 days in jail for failing to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles, including TDOT maintenance trucks.

TDOT will continue emergency pothole repair efforts in Davidson and Marshall counties this week. The organization announced all interstate construction work will be suspended during the Easter weekend in anticipation of holiday travel.