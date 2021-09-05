TDOT truck involved in crash on I-24 westbound near Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A TDOT truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 24 westbound between Harding Place and Haywood Lane Sunday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident and found one car in the back of a TDOT truck with one person trapped inside.

Rescue crews stabilized the vehicle and used hydraulic spreaders to remove the door and hydraulic cutters to make relief cuts on the post for extra room to extract the patient.

The patient was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and their condition is unknown at this time. No other injuries to drivers or NFD personnel were reported.

Metro police have since taken over the investigation.