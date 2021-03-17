TDOT to replace Broadway bridge over 11th Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With tens of thousands traveling down Broadway every day to get into downtown Nashville, the Tennessee Department of Transportation says a Broadway bridge needs to be replaced.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 26,000 vehicles traveled on the Broadway bridge between 11th and 12th avenues every day.

“That’s pretty high traffic volume. It’s probably one of the busier streets in Nashville,” said Ted Kniazewycs, director of the structure division with TDOT.

The bridge was built in 1947 and has been repaired at least three times from 1974-2006.

“The bridge has just reached it’s useful life, deterioration of the concrete has started to be a little bit more prevalent, requiring more maintenance, so it’s just time to replace the bridge,” Kniazewycs explained.

But replacing it is going to be a big undertaking, especially with all the construction projects already in the area.

“The new Grand Hyatt is on the northeast corner of the bridge. Asurion is building on what would be the northwest side of the bridge and then across from that….a 2012 structure that’s being built. So all four corners have active projects on them,” Kniazewycs said. “Very, very congested, busy side so you know we’re looking to get this bridge project moving and hopefully well underway before all these projects come online.”

The project is still in the very early phases, having just named engineering firm Gresham Smith to conduct surveys.

“Survey the site to try to locate the conflicts that are out there like utilities, identify the property ownership, identify the needs of the railroad and 11th Avenue, that Metro Road, make sure we have taken everybody’s concerns and needs into consideration,” he explained. “We’ll come up with a bridge design that will meet all of those constraints, can be constructed quickly, and will have a long service life, another 75 years or longer.”

TDOT does not expect to start construction until possibly 2023.

In the 1990’s, they also replaced the Demonbreun bridge in a similar project. When redoing the Broadway bridge, they expect to divert traffic to alternative streets such as Demonbreun and Church Street.