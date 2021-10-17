TDOT to host rapid hire event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TDOT will host a rapid hire event on October 18 and 19 to fill out available positions within the Davidson and Williamson County areas.

The agency is looking for operations technicians that are willing to work day and night shifts.

Job offers will be made the same day as long as applicants are able to pass a drug test and background check.

TDOT says operations technicians perform a variety of job responsibilities including:

Performing labor and data collection work of average difficulty in the area of highway maintenance.

Inspecting roadway and bridge maintenance projects.

Conducting routine road maintenance such as pothole patching, removal of large debris, and driving a dump truck.

Assisting with routine snow & ice removal along with pretreatment of the roads before snow comes.

Applicants are required to have a high school diploma, a valid driver’s license, be authorized to work in the U.S., and be able to obtain a Class A Commerical Driver’s license with an N endorsement within 11 months of hire.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the R3 Complex Building A’s auditorium at 6601 Centennial Blvd.

Pre-registration is available here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Visit the TDOT careers page for more information.