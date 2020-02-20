TDOT shares plan for pothole repairs on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It will be at least late Spring before the potholes on I-65 are permanently fixed.

TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte told News 2 that the agency will continue to put temporary patches on potholes along I-65 but she explained that those only last so long,

“We repair potholes year-round. This time of year we generally have to use ‘cold mix’ which is a temporary type of patch material and that’s kind of – it’s a little bit fussy. The patches can come loose when it rains. We won’t get regular ‘hot mix’ until the asphalt plants open for the season in April and once we get the ‘hot mix’ we can do more permanent repairs.”

Schulte explained that the ultimate fix for I-65 will be resurfacing. She said that won’t happen until it at least, late spring.

“That whole stretch of I-65 between our 109 project at the state line and the Rivergate area is due to be widened. When we widen the roadway we’re going to be able to fix all our drainage issues and all of our pavement issues permanently in that area.”