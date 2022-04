MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Contractors for the Tennessee Department of Transportation blasted away Friday in a project aimed at mitigating rockslides.

Video shared by TDOT showed the blasting in action along Interstate-24 West in Marion County near Monteagle Mountain.

The limestone walls that line the interstate in that area can be prone to falling rocks. A landslide occurred in the same area three years ago.