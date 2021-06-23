TDOT: Repairs could take up to 3 weeks to fix support column under Mt. Juliet Road overpass

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drivers will experience weeks of traffic delays after a deadly crash on Interstate 40 westbound damaged a support column underneath the Mount Juliet Road overpass.

In a press release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, officials said they expect repairs to take up to three weeks to complete. Westbound traffic on I-40 will be down to three lanes while crews work.

“TDOT and contract crews are working to fully assess the damage and create a support system for the column. Barriers will be set up on I-40 and Mt. Juliet Road to secure the area around the column and create a safe work zone. Temporary support work is expected to take up to a week. Repair work is expected to take up to two weeks, including 10 days to cure concrete needed for the repairs.”

Drivers are already seeing an impact on their commute.

“I use this road to get to my job site here in Mount Juliet,” said Harrison Williams. “It took me about 20 minutes extra to get here today, and that delayed my meeting. So it affects people.”

TDOT crews spent all day Wednesday assessing the damage to the overpass. Transportation officials say the work could take longer than the foreseen three weeks if crews find structural issues along the way.

Williams said he is already planning to allot additional time for his commute.

“I’ll probably have to get to my other job site 30 minutes prior, so I can be here when I need to be. I will anticipate this job taking 30 minutes extra,” Williams said.

Transportation officials have identified the man killed in Wednesday’s crash as 80-year-old Luther Stinson.