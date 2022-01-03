NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the first snow of 2022 was certainly impressive, roads throughout Tennessee may become icy once again Monday night.

Some areas saw more than half a foot of snow, with Bell Buckle seeing the most with nine inches on the ground. Sunshine and temperatures in the 30s will melt some of the snow Monday afternoon. As temperatures fall into the 20s after sunset, some of this moisture may freeze again leading to slick areas.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is ready for this. “We will have crews on call this evening and overnight. So if we start to see reports, or even start to see road conditions deteriorate, we’ll have those crews out there to make sure to treat those roads,” said Rebekah Hammonds, TDOT Community Relations Officer for Region III.

Hammonds says crews are ready with salt and brine to keep roads passable tonight and tomorrow morning, “The way salt works when we treat roads is that it actually lowers the temperature of the freezing point on the road. So, you know, temps may be below freezing, but the road temperature may not be freezing. So that’s the good part. And that’s why it works so well. Is that, you know, it may be wet, but it may not actually freeze.”

While TDOT crews will work around the clock, it’s important to know that they treat main roads first. “We work as quickly as we can we have crews working around the clock. In some events like this. We can’t always get to the side road next to your driveway, you know that you have to get on to just get to the main road.”

Caution is advised for all drivers tonight and tomorrow morning. Check out road conditions on TDOT’s SmartWay map here.