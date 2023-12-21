NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has a new program that will hopefully help with the construction worker shortage.

The agency wants to help former inmates get a job.

In partnership with the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, TDOT is now accepting applications for their Reentry Experience Advancement Partnership program, known as REAP. It has a specific mission.

“To educate and train minorities, women, and disadvantaged individuals who were previously incarcerated and are looking to start a new career in the construction, highway construction, or maintenance industries,” said Jessica Starling, the director of TDOT’s civil rights division. “This is a great way for them to have a new career, to have a new start.”

According to a 2021 report by the U.S. Department of Justice studying more than 51,000 people released from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a third of former inmates did not find employment at any point in the four years after their release from prison from 2010 to 2014.

In the first full quarter after release, 46% of white people were employed, compared to 36% Black and 33% Hispanic. TDOT’s program hopes to bridge the gaps.

“This is about a six-and-a-half-week classroom training where they will learn the fundamentals of the construction industry and then have a four-week internship with a prime contractor,” said Starling.

That same DOJ report showed convicted women who got a job were paid a median of $800 to $1,800 less per quarter than employed men. Through the REAP program, former inmates will get a stipend and transportation to and from trainings, among other benefits.

It’s a program TDOT representatives said is centered on giving people a new chance at finding meaningful employment.

“We have 12 slots available and we are accepting applications through January 3 so it’s a very short timeframe to get people involved into the program,” said Starling. “We’ve all fallen and made mistakes and without us having second chances out there, the majority of us would not be where we are today.”

Those interested in the program can also email jessica.m.starling@tn.gov.