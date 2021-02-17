TDOT preps for second round of winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Metro Nashville Public Works have been working to clear roadways around Nashville and across Middle Tennessee in anticipation of a second round of winter weather.

Drivers made significant progress on interstates and primary state roads.

Nashville’s TDOT district has been running 21 plow trucks every day since the winter weather arrived. The district is responsible for 11,000 lane miles in Middle Tennessee.

Meanwhile Metro Nashville Public Works focuses on non-state routes and 28 crews have been working 12 hour shifts around the clock.

TDOT prioritizes interstate over its managed routes.

“The hub of the eastern coast everything comes through Nashville, commercial comes through Nashville, so our focus is interstate. People see roads like this and say ‘I can drive 55 or more,’ so yeah we try to focus on that try to make sure its safe,” explained Roger Messenger, TDOT night shift supervisor.

As they do their part to clear the roads, workers ask that drivers do the same.

“Slow down, respect us, you might not quite understand what we’re doing when we’re overlapping the line or how we’re switching from this lane to this lane, or you see trucks staggered, which is gang plowing, if you are not sure, slow down, if you are not sure, back up a little bit, that’s the safest place to be,” said Roger Messenger.

As estimated 9,000 tons of salt have been used since Sunday.