NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is preparing the roadways for wintry weather.

“It’s hard to know this far out, but we are ready for whatever comes our way,” said Beth Emmons, the director of TDOT’s community relations division. “We actually prepare for winter weather months in advance. We make sure our salt bins are full, that we have plenty of brine, our equipment is tested and works well.”

In the Middle Tennessee region, 281 salt trucks and 238 brine trucks are at the ready ahead of the storm system, all part of our area’s more than $6 million TDOT budget for ice and snow. Statewide, supplies are also at the ready.

“We have 2,040 tons of salt and more than two million gallons of salt brine that’s ready,” said Emmons.

TDOT officials said they’re in the process of reviewing their routes as they keep a close eye on the forecast. The department plans to be fully staffed with everyone on-call once any storm impacts our area.

“Our removal teams, they focus first on clearing the interstates and the heavily traveled state routes. They’ll specifically target areas vulnerable to freezing, so hotspots like hills, curves, overpasses, bridges…those will always freeze first.”

However, only time will tell what route TDOT will take when it comes to keeping the roads clear so you can get home safe.

“We do have a meeting in the afternoon to discuss plans. As we get closer, we’ll meet more frequently once the forecast actually solidifies,” said Emmons.