NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TDOT is preparing for pothole repairs this week after winter weather worsened road conditions in Middle Tennessee.

According to TDOT, drivers of Middle Tennessee need to exercise patience in the upcoming weeks as the agency works to fix multiple potholes that are causing issues on the roadway.

Potholes are littering multiple interstates all the way from I-65 in White House to I-40 in Mt. Juliet.

In a tweet, Mt. Juliet police stated that a section of I-40 had to be blocked off after multiple cars received flat tires and vehicle damage because of a large pothole. In that incident, TDOT was able to patch the pothole in about an hour.

As TDOT works on providing temporary patches, drivers should expect short-term traffic delays; although TDOT states that they will try to plan their work around rush hour traffic.

Pothole patchwork may begin this week, but the agency says it could be before spring or early summer before permanent repairs are made.

To report a pothole, click here. Drivers with damage can file a claim with the Dept. of Treasury here.