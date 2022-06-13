NASHVILLE Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee transportation crews are gearing up for another weekend of heavy traffic in Middle Tennessee. This weekend, Coffee County will welcome more than 40,000 attendees of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester on the 700-acre farm, which will cause increased traffic in and around Manchester and I-24.

TDOT crews are coordinating with Tennessee Highway Patrol, Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire and Rescue, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency to keep traffic moving along the interstate while getting festival-goers to their temporary home.

“TDOT has once again coordinated with our partners to ensure safe, efficient travel during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival,” TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato said. “The main objective is to keep through traffic moving smoothly on I-24 while getting festivalgoers safely into and out of the Bonnaroo site. Because of advance planning, we feel certain that we can successfully minimize traffic delays throughout the weekend.”

Gates officially open at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in order to give more time for Bonnaroovians to enter The Farm.

TDOT HELP units will assist with traffic management during the festival and will aid any motorists who require assistance. They will be patrolling both on-site and off, including interstate and state routes throughout the festival region.

Exit 111 (SR-55) will be used as the main festival exit. Alternate exits will be used if congestion occurs on the interstate. Additionally, festival traffic will be kept to the right lane or the right shoulder of the interstate to allow for through traffic to utilize the left travel lane unimpeded.

TDOT said there will be no construction-related lane closures on I-24 near the festival area beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, through 7 p.m. Monday, June 20.

Additionally, median crossovers will be guarded in order to prevent motorists from parking in the crossovers and blocking emergency vehicles.

Emergency vehicles will use county roads that will be kept at low volume, officials said. Temporary communication towers are currently in place in order to improve emergency communications.

Bonnaroo takes place from Thursday, June 16, to Sunday, June 19.