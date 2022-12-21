NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With cold temperatures, rain, and high winds in the forecast, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) began their winter weather preparations Wednesday morning.

NDOT crews pretreated their primary roads with some of their 40,000 gallons of brine on hand. The department has 32 salt trucks and snow plows ready to roll and spread some 9,000 tons of salt.

“We’re going to have all trucks loaded up, crews on standby, we will probably get out ahead of the temps and be out on a route, on standby, waiting for the temperature to drop below freezing,” said Phillip Jones, assistant director of NDOT.

NDOT has 28 primary and 28 secondary routes in Nashville, adding up to 988 miles of roadway.

TDOT may cover up to 11,000 miles of roadway in Middle Tennessee with their 281 trucks. They began pretreating state roads Wednesday, Dec. 21 and will pretreat interstates and trouble spots on Thursday, Dec. 22.

“We have plans in place to make sure that we’re getting ahead of whatever’s coming, and then of course, after the fact for any possible refreezes,” said Rebekah Hammonds, community relations officer for TDOT Region 3. “We’re ready for whatever comes our way.”

Heading into the holidays, TDOT said travel delays due to road construction won’t be a concern as they’ve paused projects from Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. As a result, there will not be temporary lane closures.

They said some long-term projects, however, may keep select lanes closed for safety.

“The main point is we want you to get to your family,” said Hammonds. “Whether it’s yourself or other drivers, just try and stay as safe as possible.”