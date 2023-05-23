NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials said no injuries were reported after a TDOT truck was struck late Monday night in a crash on Briley Parkway.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the crash happened on Briley Parkway near Gallatin Road exit.

Courtesy: TDOT

Officials said the TDOT maintenance truck was removing vegetation from the along the side of the roadway when it was struck from behind.

According to TDOT, the vehicle struck the attenuator, which is a device specifically designed to reduce the impact of a crash.

Site-Safe, a company that specializes in the sale of crash cushions, said attenuators can absorb rear-end impacts at speeds up to 62 miles per hour.

No other details regarding the crash have been released.