NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) unveiled its new system designed to manage traffic on Interstate 24 between Davidson and Rutherford Counties.

Since 2005, TDOT said traffic volumes have increased by more than 60% in the Murfreesboro-Rutherford County segments of l-24, so they’ve been researching plans to manage the infrastructure. TDOT said widening the interstate is not financially feasible and would not solve the congestion issues along the corridor, so they developed the I-24 SMART Corridor Project.

Along this stretch of interstate, drivers will see gantries with five black screens.

During normal travel, four are blank and the speed limit is posted on the far right side. During a traffic incident, they’ll light up alerting drivers to the impacted lanes ahead and the adjusted speed limit.

“I think it’s good because it gives drivers, not only truck drivers but drivers in general, a heads up of what’s going on up ahead,” said Truck Driver Bill Scott. “I think more states should adapt to that.”

The project includes: