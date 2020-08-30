TDOT: Jack-knifed tractor trailer affects eastbound traffic on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A jack-knifed tractor trailer is blocking traffic on I-24 near downtown Nashville, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

It’s happening on I-24 eastbound. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. Sunday. It is expected to clear by 7:00 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the semi hit a retaining wall. There are two lanes currently open with an ETA of 30 minutes to reopen. No injuries are reported at this time.

