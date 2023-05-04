ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is increasing safety measures within the I-65 widening project work zone in Robertson County with hopes of reducing the amount of crashes within project limits.

TDOT said in order to reduce the amount of crashes, officials will be implemented the following measures:

More queue warning measures will be put in place to alert drivers to traffic backups.

Speed Feedback signs will be added to deter driver behaviors.

THP will increase the number of troopers patrolling the area.

TDOT is reducing the speed in the work zone from 60mph to 55mph.

Drivers are asked to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in any work zone.

Last year, TDOT implemented an extensive incident response plan for the project. However, even with the plan in place, the Robertson County site saw more work zone crashes in 2022 than any other TDOT project in Tennessee.