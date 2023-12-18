MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Dept. of Transportation (TDOT) announced it will be spending hundreds of millions of dollars on expanding and improving critical highways across the state.

Mt. Juliet is just one area the state is investing in. City leaders told News 2 that these projects will significantly improve traffic in an area that is trying to keep up with growth.

“I think some people have told me there was going to be an interchange for 30 years now,” said James Maness, Mt. Juliet mayor.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

For years, the city has discussed creating a new interstate exit roughly off I-40 called the Central Pike Interchange.

On Monday, TDOT officials announced it will fund the interchange along with two other projects in Wilson County. It’s something the city has been pushing for after a meeting with Governor Bill Lee earlier this year.

“We stepped up in every way that we could as a city and true to TDOT’s word, they are ready to build,” Maness said.

Mt. Juliet’s mayor said the interchange will significantly improve congestion around the Providence area. “We have numbers in the past that 60% of that traffic outside the Providence area can be alleviated by Central Pike and the interchange there.”

On top of that, he said the project will create a large economic boost.

“There has been some skepticism like can we really get it done? I think these people would be really surprised that all the pieces are coming together we have a timeline. We have commitments to funding on this…It’s going to be a game changer in every way,” Maness said.

In total, TDOT will be working on three different projects in Wilson County including the Central Pike Interchange.

Earlier this year, the city offered up $25 million to help expedite the completion of the projects.