NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Potholes seem to pop up every year around this time, wreaking havoc on cars. Transportation officials say weather and staffing woes have only worsened the growing problem.

“This year has been pretty tough,” Rebekah Hammonds, Community Relations Officer for Region 3 of TDOT said. “We had multiple, back to back winter storms and with the freeze and thaw cycle, it just really deteriorated the asphalt much further.”

Hammonds says the department gets dozens of reports every day, which adds to the influx of repairs needed week to week. However, cold and wet weather slows their crews down tremendously.

“Essentially, you’ve got a hole you’re trying to fill and when we put in that new mix, it’s got to bond to the road,” Hammonds explained. “If it’s wet or if it’s too cold, it will not bond. So, therefore it’s a waste of time for everyone.”

TDOT dedicates about half of its crews to pothole patrol when the agency is fully staffed. Like many other departments, COVID has taken a toll on their crews.

“I don’t think it’s anything we are ever going to truly avoid, but the plan is to make sure we have crews dedicated to it, and we’re getting out there as soon as we can,” said Hammonds.

If your car gets damaged by a pothole, you could be reimbursed by the Department of Treasury. However, you will have to prove that the state was negligent in getting to the repair. Click here for more information.