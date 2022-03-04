NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Early Friday morning, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported one of their crews was struck while patching a pothole in Davidson County.

A spokesperson for TDOT said it happened at 3:40 a.m. on Interstate 24 West at mile marker 62.15. Officials said they were conducting an emergency pothole patch when the car hit an attenuator protecting those at work.

An attenuator was struck early Friday morning while TDOT crews were patching a pothole. (Courtesy: TDOT)

The department said there were no injuries reported, but asked that the public slow down and move over when crews are on the road.