NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drivers across Middle Tennessee are going to want to take it easy on the roads this week as the Tennessee Department of Transportation continues emergency pave work on potholes throughout the state.

Pothole repairs will begin Monday, March 21, and will continue until Wednesday. The department is warning drivers to slow down and to expect various lane closures throughout the week.

TDOT Pothole Repairs being made this week:

Robertson County

Crews will continue paving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 to Bethel Road throughout this week. The department states that there may be lane closures so crews can repair potholes within the ongoing widening project on I-65.

Wilson County

TDOT states that two areas of Interstate 40 will be repaved this week. The eastbound lanes of I-40 on the on-ramp from Beckwith and Golden Bear Gateway will have lanes closures for emergency paving this week. Drivers will also see repairs take place in the westbound lanes of I-40 from the Wilson County line to State Route 109. On March 21, crews will begin repaving the eastbound lanes of I-40 from Interstate 840 to the Linwood exit.

Davidson County

Crews will continue emergency milling and paving the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 to Charlotte Pike and 46th Avenue this week.

TDOT says all lanes closures listed above will begin this week at 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. The department says at least one lane will remain open at all times.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by clicking here.