NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As winter weather makes its way out of Middle Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Transportation continues its efforts to repair potholes around the state.

The department announced they will be conducting daytime lane closures this week for emergency paving projects. Crews will make their way toward White Bridge Road on Interstate 65 in Robertson County and several other counties this week after winter weather stalled paving projects.

TDOT Pothole Repairs being made this week:

Davidson County

Crews will continue milling and paving the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at Charlotte Pike. On March 15 paving work will take place from Charlotte Pike to mile marker 204.8 near 46th Avenue. Lebanon Pike from Fairway Drive to McGavock Pike will be closed on March 15 for emergency milling and paving.

Cheatham County

On March 14 crew will do emergency paving work on a two-mile stretch in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 between Joelton and Pleasant View at State Route 249.

Robertson County

Repaving work will continue on I-65 from mile marker 104.7 to mile marker 111 at Bethel Road. On March 15, the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 will be milled and paved from mile marker 26-28 in Pleasant View.

Wilson County

Interstate 40 will be paved in both directions from South Hartmann Drive exit in Lebanon to Bobo Road. Crews will focus on the ramps at the interchange.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by clicking here.