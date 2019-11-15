TDOT announces closures for I-440 construction this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced closures for construction on I-440 this weekend.

The closures will be from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20.

There will be a right lane closure on SR 6 (Franklin Pike southbound) at LM 5.5 for bridgework. There will be intermittent lane closures on Charlotte Pike under I-440 for bridge repairs. The closure will be daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be lane closures and temporary ramp closures at the I-440 and I-65 interchange. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at Nolensville Road and Murphy Road for concrete removal. This closure will be nightly, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be rolling roadblocks on I-440 westbound between I-65 and Belmont Blvd for rockfall mitigation if necessary. The roadblocks will happen daily from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

From now through August 2020, I-440 will be restricted to two travel lanes in each direction from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and one travel lane in each direction from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Friday, November 15 at 9 p.m. through Monday, November 18 at 5 a.m. – There will be ramp will be closures at the following locations: